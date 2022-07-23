Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 55j
Chapter 1, Problem 55j

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(j) Al

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom. These are the electrons involved in bonding and are represented in a Lewis structure.
Step 2: Identify the group number of aluminum (Al) on the periodic table. Aluminum is located in Group 13 (or Group IIIA in older notation). The group number corresponds to the number of valence electrons for elements in that group.
Step 3: Understand that aluminum has an atomic number of 13, meaning it has 13 total electrons. Its electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p¹. The electrons in the outermost shell (3s² 3p¹) are the valence electrons.
Step 4: Count the valence electrons from the electron configuration. Aluminum has 3 valence electrons (2 from the 3s orbital and 1 from the 3p orbital).
Step 5: Conclude that aluminum contributes 3 valence electrons to a Lewis structure, which are used to form bonds or lone pairs in chemical compounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an atom will bond with others. They are involved in chemical bonding and reactions, as they can be shared or transferred between atoms. For main group elements, the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number in the periodic table.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Aluminum's Valence Electrons

Aluminum (Al) is in group 13 of the periodic table, which means it has three valence electrons. In a Lewis structure, these three electrons can be represented as dots around the symbol for aluminum, indicating its ability to form bonds. Recognizing the number of valence electrons for aluminum is key to understanding its bonding behavior and reactivity in organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the Lewis dot structure for each of the following atoms would overlap to form a single bond.

(b) C and O

1848
views
Textbook Question

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?

(c) B

751
views
Textbook Question

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?

(i) Cl

1049
views
Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(b) C vs. O

1088
views
Textbook Question

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?

(l) ―1 charge

918
views
Textbook Question

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?

(g) S

1298
views