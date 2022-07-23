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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 58b
Chapter 1, Problem 58b

Show how the Lewis dot structure for each of the following atoms would overlap to form a single bond.
(b) C and O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the valence electrons for each atom. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, and Oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons. These are the electrons involved in bonding.
Step 2: Draw the Lewis dot structure for each atom. Represent Carbon with 4 dots around it, indicating its 4 valence electrons. Represent Oxygen with 6 dots around it, indicating its 6 valence electrons.
Step 3: Determine how the atoms can share electrons to form a single bond. A single bond involves the sharing of one pair of electrons between the two atoms. Carbon will share one of its valence electrons with one of Oxygen's valence electrons.
Step 4: Show the overlap of the shared electrons between Carbon and Oxygen. In the Lewis structure, this is represented by a single line (a single bond) between the two atoms, indicating the shared electron pair.
Step 5: Verify that the octet rule is satisfied for both atoms. Carbon will have access to 8 electrons (4 of its own and 4 shared), and Oxygen will also have access to 8 electrons (6 of its own and 2 shared). This confirms the stability of the single bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Dot Structures

Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They use dots to depict electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw these structures is essential for visualizing how atoms interact and bond with each other, particularly in covalent bonding scenarios.
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Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding occurs when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons to achieve a full outer electron shell, leading to greater stability. In the case of carbon (C) and oxygen (O), a single bond is formed by sharing one pair of electrons, which is crucial for understanding molecular formation and the properties of compounds.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a key role in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an atom can bond with others. For carbon, there are four valence electrons, while oxygen has six, which influences how they share electrons to form a stable bond in molecules.
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