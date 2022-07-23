π and π* Orbitals

In the context of molecular orbitals, π (pi) orbitals are formed from the lateral overlap of p orbitals, allowing for electron delocalization in systems like alkenes and aromatic compounds. The π* (pi star) orbital is the corresponding antibonding orbital, which is higher in energy than the π orbital. Electrons can be excited from the π to the π* orbital when energy is absorbed, typically through UV or visible light.