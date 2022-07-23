Textbook Question
Rank the following molecules by the length of the indicated bond from shortest to longest.
(a)
(b)
(c)
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Rank the following molecules by the length of the indicated bond from shortest to longest.
(a)
(b)
(c)
A molecular orbital diagram is shown for the C―Cl bond in chloromethane. If two more electrons were added to chloromethane, where would the electrons go?
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How might electrons be excited from π to π* based on the molecular orbital diagram shown? [This will be relevant in Chapter 21.]
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Each pair of structures represents two valid resonance structures. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to justify the formation of the one on the left from the one on the right.
(a)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(c)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(d)