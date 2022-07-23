Bonding and Antibonding Orbitals

Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine constructively, leading to increased electron density between the nuclei, which stabilizes the bond. Antibonding orbitals, indicated by an asterisk (σ*), result from destructive interference and have higher energy, leading to destabilization. When considering the addition of electrons to chloromethane, it is essential to determine whether they will occupy bonding or antibonding orbitals based on their energy levels.