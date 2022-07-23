The sulfur and oxygen in methanethiol and methanol are both sp3 hybridized. Why is the S―H bond longer than the O―H bond?
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 44
Chapter 1, Problem 44
A molecular orbital diagram is shown for the C―Cl bond in chloromethane. If two more electrons were added to chloromethane, where would the electrons go?
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Step 1: Analyze the molecular orbital diagram provided. The diagram shows the bonding (σ) and antibonding (σ*) molecular orbitals for the C-Cl bond in chloromethane. The bonding orbital (σ) is lower in energy and fully occupied with two electrons, while the antibonding orbital (σ*) is higher in energy and currently unoccupied.
Step 2: Recall the principle of electron filling in molecular orbitals. Electrons fill the lowest available energy orbitals first, following the Aufbau principle. If additional electrons are added to the molecule, they will occupy the next available orbital with the lowest energy.
Step 3: Determine the next available orbital. Since the bonding orbital (σ) is already fully occupied, the next available orbital is the antibonding orbital (σ*), which is higher in energy.
Step 4: Consider the implications of adding electrons to the antibonding orbital. Electrons in antibonding orbitals weaken the bond between the atoms because they counteract the stabilizing effect of electrons in the bonding orbital.
Step 5: Conclude that if two more electrons were added to chloromethane, they would occupy the antibonding orbital (σ*), potentially destabilizing the C-Cl bond.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Orbital Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory describes how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. In this theory, electrons are delocalized over the entire molecule rather than being localized between individual atoms. The energy levels of these molecular orbitals determine the stability and reactivity of the molecule, with bonding orbitals being lower in energy and antibonding orbitals being higher.
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Electron Configuration in Molecular Orbitals
The electron configuration in molecular orbitals indicates how electrons are distributed among the available molecular orbitals. Electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, following the Pauli exclusion principle and Hund's rule. In the case of chloromethane, the molecular orbital diagram shows the placement of electrons in bonding (σ) and antibonding (σ*) orbitals, which is crucial for predicting how additional electrons would be accommodated.
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Bonding and Antibonding Orbitals
Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine constructively, leading to increased electron density between the nuclei, which stabilizes the bond. Antibonding orbitals, indicated by an asterisk (σ*), result from destructive interference and have higher energy, leading to destabilization. When considering the addition of electrons to chloromethane, it is essential to determine whether they will occupy bonding or antibonding orbitals based on their energy levels.
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