Textbook Question
The sulfur and oxygen in methanethiol and methanol are both sp3 hybridized. Why is the S―H bond longer than the O―H bond?
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The sulfur and oxygen in methanethiol and methanol are both sp3 hybridized. Why is the S―H bond longer than the O―H bond?
A molecular orbital diagram is shown for the C―Cl bond in chloromethane. If two more electrons were added to chloromethane, where would the electrons go?
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How might electrons be excited from π to π* based on the molecular orbital diagram shown? [This will be relevant in Chapter 21.]
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Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(c)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(b)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(d)