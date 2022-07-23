Hydrogen forms bonds without hybridizing. Why?

Textbook Question
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(a)
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Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(a)
For the molecules shown, indicate the direction of the dipole moment.
(b)
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(d) CO32-
For the molecules shown, indicate the direction of the dipole moment.
(a)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(c)
Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
(b)