Textbook Question
Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
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Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
Assign the hybridization of the nitrogen in each resonance structure of acetamide.
Each pair of structures represents two valid resonance structures. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to justify the formation of the one on the left from the one on the right.
(b)
Draw the resonance structure that would result from the indicated movement of electrons.
(a)
To which atom of formaldehyde would you expect H+ to add?
For each of the molecules shown, do the following:
(i) Identify all pushable pairs.
(ii) Identify all places where electrons can be pushed.
(iii) Draw one valid resonance structure.
(a)