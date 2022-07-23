Textbook Question
i) Which of the following resonance structures represents the 'actual' structure of the molecule shown? (ii) Which contributes more to the resonance hybrid? (iii) Why?
(a)
(b)
(c)
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i) Which of the following resonance structures represents the 'actual' structure of the molecule shown? (ii) Which contributes more to the resonance hybrid? (iii) Why?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Assign the hybridization of the nitrogen in each resonance structure of acetamide.
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(c) B
To which atom of formaldehyde would you expect H+ to add?
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(g) S
For each of the molecules shown, do the following:
(i) Identify all pushable pairs.
(ii) Identify all places where electrons can be pushed.
(iii) Draw one valid resonance structure.
(a)