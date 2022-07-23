Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, resulting in the formation of a new bond. In the context of the enol ether, the Br⁺ ion acts as an electrophile that can react with the nucleophilic sites in the molecule, such as the double bond or the oxygen atom, leading to the formation of a brominated product.