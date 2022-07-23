To which atom of formaldehyde would you expect H+ to add?

Textbook Question
Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
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Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
i) Which of the following resonance structures represents the 'actual' structure of the molecule shown? (ii) Which contributes more to the resonance hybrid? (iii) Why?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Assign the hybridization of the nitrogen in each resonance structure of acetamide.
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(c) B
Draw the resonance structure that would result from the indicated movement of electrons.
(a)
For each of the molecules shown, do the following:
(i) Identify all pushable pairs.
(ii) Identify all places where electrons can be pushed.
(iii) Draw one valid resonance structure.
(a)