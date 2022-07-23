Textbook Question
Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
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Which atoms in the enol ether would you expect to react with Br⁺ ?
i) Which of the following resonance structures represents the 'actual' structure of the molecule shown? (ii) Which contributes more to the resonance hybrid? (iii) Why?
(a)
(b)
(c)
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(c) B
To which atom of formaldehyde would you expect H+ to add?
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(i) Cl
How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?
(g) S