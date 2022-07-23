Textbook Question
The C―N bond in the following amide is much stronger than the C―N bond in the amine. Explain.
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The C―N bond in the following amide is much stronger than the C―N bond in the amine. Explain.
Looking ahead in Chapter 3, we describe how the formal charge on an atom can be used to predict the number of lone pairs. Given the charge, or lack of charge, on each atom, fill in the electron pairs.
(a)
In Chapter 4, we explain that molecules like CH3- are Lewis bases or electron pair donors. What makes it a Lewis base?
In comparison to CH3- in Assessment 2.86, the related molecule BH4- is itself not a Lewis base at boron. Why?
In comparison to CH3+ in Assessment 2.82, the related molecule H3O+ is not a Lewis acid at oxygen. Why?