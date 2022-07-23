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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 86
Chapter 1, Problem 86

In Chapter 4, we explain that molecules like CH3- are Lewis bases or electron pair donors. What makes it a Lewis base?

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1
Understand the concept of a Lewis base: A Lewis base is a species that donates an electron pair to form a covalent bond. This is a fundamental concept in acid-base chemistry.
Analyze the structure of CH₃⁻: The methyl anion (CH₃⁻) consists of a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, with a lone pair of electrons on the carbon atom. This lone pair is key to its behavior as a Lewis base.
Identify the electron pair donor: The lone pair of electrons on the carbon atom in CH₃⁻ is available for donation. This makes CH₃⁻ capable of acting as a Lewis base by donating this electron pair to an electron-deficient species (a Lewis acid).
Relate to electron density: The negative charge on CH₃⁻ increases the electron density around the carbon atom, enhancing its ability to donate the lone pair of electrons. This is why CH₃⁻ is a strong Lewis base.
Connect to Chapter 4: In Chapter 4, you will explore more examples of Lewis bases and their interactions with Lewis acids, as well as the role of electron pair donation in forming covalent bonds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Acid-Base Theory

The Lewis acid-base theory expands the definition of acids and bases beyond the Brønsted-Lowry theory. In this framework, a Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor, while a Lewis base is an electron pair donor. This theory is crucial for understanding how molecules interact in terms of electron transfer, which is fundamental in organic chemistry.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Electron Pair Donation

Electron pair donation refers to the ability of a molecule to provide a pair of electrons to another molecule or ion during a chemical reaction. In the case of CH₃⁻, the negative charge indicates an excess of electrons, allowing it to act as a Lewis base by donating its lone pair to a Lewis acid, facilitating bond formation.
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Base Pairing Concept 1

Molecular Structure and Charge

The molecular structure and charge of a compound significantly influence its reactivity and classification as a Lewis base. For CH₃⁻, the presence of a negative charge indicates a high electron density, making it more likely to donate electrons. Understanding how molecular geometry and charge distribution affect electron availability is essential for predicting chemical behavior.
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Calculating formal and net charge.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Looking ahead in Chapter 3, we describe how the formal charge on an atom can be used to predict the number of lone pairs. Given the charge, or lack of charge, on each atom, fill in the electron pairs.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The C―N bond in the following amide is much stronger than the C―N bond in the amine. Explain.

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Textbook Question

Looking ahead in Chapter 3, we describe how the formal charge on an atom can be used to predict the number of lone pairs. Given the charge, or lack of charge, on each atom, fill in the electron pairs.

(a)

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Textbook Question

In comparison to CH3- in Assessment 2.86, the related molecule BH4- is itself not a Lewis base at boron. Why?

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