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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 12
Chapter 1, Problem 12

Would you expect electrons in the 2s or 3s orbital to be more reactive? Why?

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Understand the concept of orbital reactivity: Reactivity of electrons in orbitals is influenced by their energy level and shielding effect. Electrons in higher energy orbitals are generally more reactive because they are farther from the nucleus and experience less nuclear attraction.
Compare the energy levels of 2s and 3s orbitals: The 3s orbital is in a higher principal energy level (n=3) compared to the 2s orbital (n=2). This means that electrons in the 3s orbital are farther from the nucleus and have higher energy.
Consider the shielding effect: Electrons in the 3s orbital experience greater shielding from inner electrons (those in the 1s, 2s, and 2p orbitals) compared to electrons in the 2s orbital. This reduces the effective nuclear charge felt by 3s electrons, making them less tightly bound to the nucleus.
Relate reactivity to binding strength: Since 3s electrons are less tightly bound to the nucleus due to their higher energy and greater shielding, they are more likely to participate in chemical reactions compared to 2s electrons.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the higher energy and reduced nuclear attraction, electrons in the 3s orbital are expected to be more reactive than those in the 2s orbital.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Orbitals

Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. The 2s and 3s orbitals are both spherical in shape, but they differ in energy levels and distance from the nucleus. Electrons in higher energy orbitals, like 3s, are generally further from the nucleus and experience less effective nuclear charge, which can influence their reactivity.
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Effective Nuclear Charge

Effective nuclear charge (Z_eff) refers to the net positive charge experienced by an electron in a multi-electron atom. It accounts for the shielding effect of inner electrons that reduce the full nuclear charge. Electrons in the 2s orbital experience a higher Z_eff compared to those in the 3s orbital, making them more tightly bound and less reactive.
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Reactivity of Electrons

The reactivity of electrons is influenced by their energy levels and the stability of the orbitals they occupy. Electrons in higher energy orbitals, such as 3s, are generally more reactive because they are less tightly held by the nucleus and can participate more readily in chemical reactions. This increased reactivity is due to their ability to be involved in bond formation or breaking more easily than electrons in lower energy orbitals.
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