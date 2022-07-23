Textbook Question
Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(d) N or S
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Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(d) N or S
Chlorine exists as one of two isotopes with atomic masses of 34.969 amu (35Cl) and 36.966 amu (37Cl) . Calculate the relative abundance of 35Cl and 37Cl based on the average atomic mass of 35.453 amu.
Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(b) O or F
A chemistry student drew the following incorrect electron configuration for carbon. (a) Correct the diagram.
How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(a) Beryllium
A chemistry student drew the following incorrect electron configuration for carbon. (b) Which rule wasn't followed by the student?