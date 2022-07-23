Textbook Question
Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(d) N or S
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Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(d) N or S
Chlorine exists as one of two isotopes with atomic masses of 34.969 amu (35Cl) and 36.966 amu (37Cl) . Calculate the relative abundance of 35Cl and 37Cl based on the average atomic mass of 35.453 amu.
Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(b) O or F
A chemistry student drew the following incorrect electron configuration for carbon. (a) Correct the diagram.
Would you expect electrons in the 2s or 3s orbital to be more reactive? Why?
Bromine-79 (50.7% abundance) has an atomic mass of 78.918 amu, whereas bromine-81 (49.3% abundance) has an atomic mass of 80.916 amu. From these data, calculate the average atomic mass of bromine that you would expect to see in the periodic table.