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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 13d
Chapter 1, Problem 13d

Choose the larger atom in each pair.
(d) N or S

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1
Compare the positions of nitrogen (N) and sulfur (S) on the periodic table. Nitrogen is in period 2, while sulfur is in period 3.
Recall that atomic size increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, increasing the distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons.
Nitrogen has an atomic number of 7, and sulfur has an atomic number of 16. Despite sulfur having more protons, the additional electron shell in sulfur makes it larger in size compared to nitrogen.
Consider the shielding effect: In sulfur, the inner electrons shield the outer electrons from the nucleus more effectively than in nitrogen, further contributing to sulfur's larger atomic size.
Conclude that sulfur (S) is the larger atom compared to nitrogen (N) due to its position in a lower period and the presence of more electron shells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size

Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost shell of electrons. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period due to increased nuclear charge pulling electrons closer.
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The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. Understanding these trends helps predict the relative sizes of atoms, as well as other properties like ionization energy and electronegativity.
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Comparison of Elements

When comparing elements like nitrogen (N) and sulfur (S), it is essential to consider their positions in the periodic table. Sulfur is located below nitrogen in Group 15, which typically indicates that sulfur has a larger atomic radius due to having more electron shells, making it the larger atom in this pair.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?

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Choose the larger atom in each pair.

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A chemistry student drew the following incorrect electron configuration for carbon. (b) Which rule wasn't followed by the student?

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