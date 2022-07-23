Textbook Question
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
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Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
Rank the reactivity of the following carbonyls with nucleophiles, from least reactive to most reactive.
LDA can be used to form enolates on esters and nitriles. Predict the product of these alkylation reactions.
(a)
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) Mg2+ vs. Na+
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) I- vs. F-
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b)