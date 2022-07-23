Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)
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Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)
Despite the amino group being an ortho/para director, nitration of aniline gives the meta isomer predominantly. Explain this result.
Given the pKb, calculate the pKa of the conjugate acid.
(b)
Following a LiAlH₄ reduction, an IR spectrum suggested that the product was a mixture of the starting amide and the desired amine.
(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the amide and the amine using IR spectroscopy?
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(i)
Given the pKb, calculate the pKa of the conjugate acid.
(c)