Textbook Question
Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformations. Some may require more than one step.
(b)
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Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformations. Some may require more than one step.
(b)
Despite the amino group being an ortho/para director, nitration of aniline gives the meta isomer predominantly. Explain this result.
Calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the acid–base reactions shown.
b.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(j)
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(i)
Given the pKb, calculate the pKa of the conjugate acid.
(c)