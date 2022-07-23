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Ch. 25 - Amines: Structure, Reactions, and Synthesis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 25 - Amines: Structure, Reactions, and SynthesisProblem 7c
Chapter 24, Problem 7c

Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(c) Chemical structure of a benzene ring attached to an amine group, illustrating naming conventions for aromatic compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the molecule. The structure contains a nitrogen atom bonded to a benzene ring and two alkyl groups, indicating that it is an amine.
Step 2: Determine the type of amine. Since the nitrogen atom is bonded to three groups (a benzene ring and two alkyl groups), this is a tertiary amine.
Step 3: Name the substituents attached to the nitrogen atom. The benzene ring is named as 'phenyl,' and the two alkyl groups are an isopropyl group and a methyl group.
Step 4: Arrange the substituents alphabetically when naming the compound. The correct order is 'isopropyl,' 'methyl,' and 'phenyl.'
Step 5: Combine the substituents with the suffix '-amine' to form the name. Prefix the name with 'N-' to indicate that the substituents are attached to the nitrogen atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amine Classification

Amines are classified based on the number of carbon groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. This classification is crucial for naming amines correctly, as it influences the naming conventions and the structure of the compound.
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IUPAC Naming Conventions

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides systematic rules for naming organic compounds, including amines. For amines, the longest carbon chain is identified, and the suffix '-amine' is added to the name. Additionally, substituents are named and numbered according to their position on the carbon chain, which is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
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Substituent Identification

In organic chemistry, substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon. Identifying substituents in an amine structure is vital for proper naming. In the provided structure, the presence of a benzene ring and other alkyl groups must be noted to accurately name the amine and reflect its structure in the IUPAC name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a

(a) 1° carbon,

(b) 2° carbon, and

(c) 3° carbon.

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Textbook Question

Give an acceptable name for each amine.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Label the amines shown as a 1° amine, 2° amine, 3° amine, or 4° ammonium ion.

a.

b.

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Given the following names, draw the structure of the molecule.

c. (S)-2-methyloctan-4-amine

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following substitution reaction to proceed with inversion or racemization? Why?

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Textbook Question

Give an acceptable name for each amine.

(b)

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