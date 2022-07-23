Step 1: Understand the classification of amines. Amines are classified based on the number of alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom. A 1° (primary) amine has one alkyl/aryl group, a 2° (secondary) amine has two, a 3° (tertiary) amine has three, and a 4° (quaternary) ammonium ion has four groups attached to the nitrogen atom, along with a positive charge.