Textbook Question
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
925
views
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(c)
We usually calculate Keq for acid–base reactions using pKa values.
(a) Derive an equation to calculate Keq using pKb values, then
(b) use it to calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction.
Which would you expect to be a stronger nucleophile, ethyl amine or diethyl amine? Why?
Given the following names, draw the structure of the molecule.
c. (S)-2-methyloctan-4-amine
Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(b)