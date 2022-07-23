Textbook Question
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
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Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(a)
Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(c)
We usually calculate Keq for acid–base reactions using pKa values.
(a) Derive an equation to calculate Keq using pKb values, then
(b) use it to calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction.
Label the amines shown as a 1° amine, 2° amine, 3° amine, or 4° ammonium ion.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(b)