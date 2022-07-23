Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
Which would you expect to be a stronger nucleophile, ethyl amine or diethyl amine? Why?
Given the pKb, calculate the pKa of the conjugate acid.
(b)
Following a LiAlH₄ reduction, an IR spectrum suggested that the product was a mixture of the starting amide and the desired amine.
(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the amide and the amine using IR spectroscopy?
Given the starting reactant, suggest a method for synthesizing the amine on the right.
(b)
Given the pKb, calculate the pKa of the conjugate acid.
(c)