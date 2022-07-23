Textbook Question
Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
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Draw a constitutional isomer for C4H11N containing a 1° amine at a
(a) 1° carbon,
(b) 2° carbon, and
(c) 3° carbon.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
We usually calculate Keq for acid–base reactions using pKa values.
(a) Derive an equation to calculate Keq using pKb values, then
(b) use it to calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction.
Label the amines shown as a 1° amine, 2° amine, 3° amine, or 4° ammonium ion.
a.
b.
c.
d.
The nitro group directs electrophilic aromatic substitution to the meta position. After reduction by hydrogenation, to which carbon(s) does it direct?
Given the starting reactant, suggest a method for synthesizing the amine on the right.
(b)