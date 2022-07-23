Buchwald-Hartwig Amination

The Buchwald-Hartwig amination is a specific type of palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction where an amine is coupled with an aryl halide to form an aryl amine. This reaction typically requires a palladium catalyst, a ligand, and a base. In the given reaction, the amine is introduced to the chlorinated aromatic compound, resulting in the substitution of the chlorine atom with the amine group.