Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize the following amino acids using the Strecker amino acid synthesis.
a. Ala
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Show how you would synthesize the following amino acids using the Strecker amino acid synthesis.
a. Ala
Why are conjugated molecules like the product of the ninhydrin reaction brightly colored?
Draw the following amino acids in all possible protonation states as you move from high pH to low pH.
b. His
Provide a mechanism for the protection of the amine as the benzylcarbamate shown in Figure 26.33(a). <IMAGE>
Provide a synthesis of the following amino acids using a combination of the HVZ and amination reactions.
b. Leu