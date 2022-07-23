Textbook Question
The first amino acid in the pentapeptide of Figure 26.50, Pyr, is not one of the 20 amino acids in Table 26.1. Based on the following structure of Pyr, from which natural amino acid is it likely derived?
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The first amino acid in the pentapeptide of Figure 26.50, Pyr, is not one of the 20 amino acids in Table 26.1. Based on the following structure of Pyr, from which natural amino acid is it likely derived?
Why are conjugated molecules like the product of the ninhydrin reaction brightly colored?
Draw the following amino acids in all possible protonation states as you move from high pH to low pH.
b. His