α-Pinene is a terpene found in pine trees. Starting from geranyl diphosphate (a terpene), draw the arrow-pushing mechanism to produce α-pinene. Assume that an enzyme active site will provide whatever acids and bases you might need.
(a) Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the mutarotation of α-d-glucose to β-d-glucose in the presence of acid. Acid isn’t necessary, but it does increase the rate of the process.
(b) What is the role of acid in your mechanism?
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Key Concepts
Mutarotation
Arrow-Pushing Mechanism
Role of Acid Catalysis
The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here.
In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation. What is the ratio of anomers (α:β) when the specific rotation is +52.6°
The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here. In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation.
Given that α-D-glucose has a specific rotation of + 112.2° , why is the specific rotation of β-D-glucose not -112.2°? What molecule would have a specific rotation of -112.2°?
A derivative of chitin, called chitosan, is sometimes incorporated into bandages to aid healing. Propose a reaction to convert the chitin dimer into a chitosan dimer. [Note: The glycoside linkage is unstable in acid.]
Upon dissolving α-D-glucose or β-D-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.
Is the compound d or l?