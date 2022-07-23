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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 70
Chapter 26, Problem 70

The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here.
Illustration of α-D-glucose and β-D-glucose structures with their specific rotations, showing mutarotation.
In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation. What is the ratio of anomers (α:β) when the specific rotation is +52.6°

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Understand the concept of mutarotation: Mutarotation is the process by which the α- and β-anomers of a sugar interconvert in aqueous solution, leading to an equilibrium mixture. Each anomer has a specific optical rotation, and the observed rotation of the solution is the weighted average of the rotations of the two anomers based on their proportions.
Identify the specific rotations of the α- and β-anomers of glucose: The specific rotation of the α-anomer of glucose is +112.2°, and the specific rotation of the β-anomer of glucose is +18.7°. These values are typically provided or can be found in reference materials.
Set up the equation for the observed specific rotation: The observed specific rotation of the solution (+52.6°) is the weighted average of the specific rotations of the two anomers. Use the equation: α:β=xy , where x and y are the proportions of the α- and β-anomers, respectively.
Express the relationship between the proportions: Since the total proportion of the two anomers must equal 1, you can write: x+y=1 . Solve for one variable in terms of the other (e.g., y=1-x ).
Substitute the proportions into the weighted average equation: Use the equation for the observed specific rotation: (112.2)x+(18.7)y=52.6 . Substitute y=1-x into the equation and solve for x (proportion of α-anomer). Once x is determined, calculate y (proportion of β-anomer). Finally, express the ratio α:β as x:y.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anomers

Anomers are a type of stereoisomer found in carbohydrates, specifically cyclic forms of sugars. They differ in configuration at the anomeric carbon, which is the carbon derived from the carbonyl carbon during the formation of the cyclic structure. In glucose, the α-anomer has the hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon pointing down, while the β-anomer has it pointing up.
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Monosaccharides - Cyclization

Mutarotation

Mutarotation is the process by which the α and β anomers of a sugar interconvert in solution. This occurs through the opening of the cyclic form to the open-chain form, followed by re-closing to form either anomer. The specific rotation of the solution changes during this process until it reaches an equilibrium ratio of the anomers.
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Mechanism

Specific Rotation

Specific rotation is a property of chiral compounds that quantifies the degree to which they rotate plane-polarized light. It is expressed in degrees and is influenced by the concentration of the solution and the path length of the light. For glucose, the specific rotation can be used to determine the ratio of α and β anomers in solution, as each anomer has a distinct specific rotation.
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Specific rotation vs. observed rotation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting with a Fischer projection of d-glucose (and other sugars), switch only the stereocenter that gave it the designation of d. What new sugar have you made? [Hint: The answer is not l-glucose.]

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Textbook Question

(a) Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the mutarotation of α-d-glucose to β-d-glucose in the presence of acid. Acid isn’t necessary, but it does increase the rate of the process.

(b) What is the role of acid in your mechanism?

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Textbook Question

The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here. In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation.

Given that α-D-glucose has a specific rotation of + 112.2° , why is the specific rotation of β-D-glucose not -112.2°? What molecule would have a specific rotation of -112.2°?

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Textbook Question

A derivative of chitin, called chitosan, is sometimes incorporated into bandages to aid healing. Propose a reaction to convert the chitin dimer into a chitosan dimer. [Note: The glycoside linkage is unstable in acid.]

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Textbook Question

Upon dissolving α-D-glucose or β-D-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.

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Textbook Question

Is the compound d or l?

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