Textbook Question
In this attempt to convert the line angle drawing of d-erythrose (shown) to the Fischer projection (shown), by viewing it from a certain direction (shown), a mistake was made. What was the mistake?
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In this attempt to convert the line angle drawing of d-erythrose (shown) to the Fischer projection (shown), by viewing it from a certain direction (shown), a mistake was made. What was the mistake?
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Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.
(c)
In each pair, which would you expect to have the higher melting point?
(b)
Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
In each pair, which would you expect to have the higher melting point?
(a)