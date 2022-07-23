Chirality and Stereocenters

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of one or more stereocenters. A stereocenter is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible configurations (R and S). Understanding chirality is crucial for accurately drawing Fischer projections, as it determines the spatial arrangement of the substituents around the stereocenter.