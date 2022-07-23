Textbook Question
In this attempt to convert the line angle drawing of d-erythrose (shown) to the Fischer projection (shown), by viewing it from a certain direction (shown), a mistake was made. What was the mistake?
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In this attempt to convert the line angle drawing of d-erythrose (shown) to the Fischer projection (shown), by viewing it from a certain direction (shown), a mistake was made. What was the mistake?
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Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.
(a)
Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.
(a)
Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.
(b)
In each pair, which would you expect to have the higher melting point?
(b)
Draw Fischer projections of the following molecules.
(b)