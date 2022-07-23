Textbook Question
Ketohexoses form from aldohexoses. Suggest a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed version of this reaction. What type of reaction is this? [You’ve seen it before.]
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Ketohexoses form from aldohexoses. Suggest a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed version of this reaction. What type of reaction is this? [You’ve seen it before.]
Maltose, like cellobiose, is composed of two glucose units. What is the difference between maltose and cellobiose?
Identify the product when each of the following reactions is performed on the triglyceride of linoleic acid (linoleate).
(a) H2 , Pd
Predict the product of each of the following reactions.
(d)
In each of the disaccharides shown (a–c), (i) identify the reducing end of the sugar, (ii) tell what monosaccharides are used to make it, and (iii) tell what type of glycoside linkage is present.
(b)
Predict the product of each of the following reactions.
(c)