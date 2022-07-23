Suggest a mechanism by which TXB2 might be formed from TXA2 in an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction. [The structure has been simplified.]
Starting with a Fischer projection of d-glucose (and other sugars), switch only the stereocenter that gave it the designation of d. What new sugar have you made? [Hint: The answer is not l-glucose.]
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Key Concepts
Fischer Projection
Stereochemistry
Epimers
The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here.
In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation. What is the ratio of anomers (α:β) when the specific rotation is +52.6°
The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here. In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation.
Given that α-D-glucose has a specific rotation of + 112.2° , why is the specific rotation of β-D-glucose not -112.2°? What molecule would have a specific rotation of -112.2°?
Upon dissolving α-D-glucose or β-D-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(e)
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(c)