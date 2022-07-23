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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 67
Chapter 26, Problem 67

Starting with a Fischer projection of d-glucose (and other sugars), switch only the stereocenter that gave it the designation of d. What new sugar have you made? [Hint: The answer is not l-glucose.]

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1
Identify the stereocenter in the Fischer projection of d-glucose that determines its 'd' designation. This is typically the chiral center farthest from the aldehyde group (C-5 in glucose).
Understand that the 'd' or 'l' designation is based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the chiral center farthest from the carbonyl group. In d-glucose, this hydroxyl group is on the right side in the Fischer projection.
Switch the configuration of this specific stereocenter (C-5) from 'd' to its opposite configuration. This means changing the position of the hydroxyl group from the right to the left in the Fischer projection.
Recognize that changing the configuration of this stereocenter does not result in l-glucose, but rather an epimer of glucose. An epimer is a sugar that differs from another sugar in the configuration at only one chiral center.
Determine the name of the new sugar formed by this change. Since only the C-5 stereocenter is altered, the new sugar is d-mannose, which is an epimer of d-glucose at C-2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projection

A Fischer projection is a two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional organic molecule by projection. It is particularly useful for depicting carbohydrates and amino acids. In this projection, the carbon chain is drawn vertically, with the most oxidized carbon at the top, and horizontal lines represent bonds coming out of the plane towards the viewer.
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Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In sugars, stereochemistry is crucial as it determines the sugar's identity and properties. The 'd' or 'l' designation in sugars refers to the configuration of the chiral center farthest from the carbonyl group, which is critical in determining the sugar's stereochemical identity.
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Epimers

Epimers are sugars that differ only in the configuration around one specific carbon atom. In the context of the question, changing the stereocenter that gives d-glucose its 'd' designation results in an epimer of glucose. This change does not produce l-glucose but rather another sugar, such as d-mannose or d-galactose, depending on which stereocenter is altered.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism by which TXB2 might be formed from TXA2 in an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction. [The structure has been simplified.]

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Textbook Question

The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here.

In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation. What is the ratio of anomers (α:β) when the specific rotation is +52.6°

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Textbook Question

The α- and β-anomers of glucose are shown here. In solution, these two epimers can interconvert through a process called mutarotation.

Given that α-D-glucose has a specific rotation of + 112.2° , why is the specific rotation of β-D-glucose not -112.2°? What molecule would have a specific rotation of -112.2°?

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Textbook Question

Upon dissolving α-D-glucose or β-D-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.

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Textbook Question

Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(c)

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