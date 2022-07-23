Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 71d
Chapter 2, Problem 71d

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(d) 4-butyldecane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Draw the structure of the compound based on the incorrect name '4-butyldecane'. Start with a decane backbone (a straight chain of 10 carbon atoms) and attach a butyl group (a chain of 4 carbon atoms) to the fourth carbon of the decane chain.
Analyze the structure to determine if the name follows the IUPAC rules. In this case, the name '4-butyldecane' is incorrect because the substituent (butyl group) creates a longer continuous chain than the original decane backbone.
Reidentify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This chain will become the new parent chain. Count the number of carbons in this chain to determine the base name of the compound.
Renumber the parent chain to give the substituents the lowest possible locants. Identify and name the substituents attached to the parent chain, ensuring that their positions are correctly indicated.
Combine the substituent names, their positions, and the parent chain name into a single IUPAC name, following the standard rules for alphabetical order and hyphenation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and renaming compounds, ensuring clear communication in the scientific community.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkane Structure

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the structure of alkanes is crucial for determining the correct naming conventions and identifying any discrepancies in the provided names.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes

Substituents and Their Position

Substituents are groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. Their position is indicated by numbers in the compound's name, which reflect the carbon atom to which they are attached. Correctly identifying and numbering substituents is vital for accurate IUPAC naming, as it affects the overall name and structure of the compound.
Recommended video:
4:06
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(c) 6-ethyl-3-methyloctane

1475
views
Textbook Question

Identify the mistakes contained within the following structures.

(a)

1612
views
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(a) 4-methylhexane

1014
views
Textbook Question

Despite methylcyclohexane (98.2 amu) having a higher molecular weight than toluene (92.1 amu), toluene melts at a higher temperature. Why? [Think about how the molecules can interact with each other based on their shape.]

1593
views
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(b) 1,5-dimethylcyclohexane

1128
views
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane

892
views