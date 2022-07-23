Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(c) 6-ethyl-3-methyloctane
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(c) 6-ethyl-3-methyloctane
Identify the mistakes contained within the following structures.
(a)
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(a) 4-methylhexane
Despite methylcyclohexane (98.2 amu) having a higher molecular weight than toluene (92.1 amu), toluene melts at a higher temperature. Why? [Think about how the molecules can interact with each other based on their shape.]
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(b) 1,5-dimethylcyclohexane
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane