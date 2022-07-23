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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 72a
Chapter 2, Problem 72a

Identify the mistakes contained within the following structures.
(a) Skeletal structure diagram with a plus sign, highlighting potential mistakes for identification.

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1
Examine the given chemical structure carefully and identify any violations of fundamental organic chemistry rules, such as incorrect valency for atoms. For example, carbon should have four bonds, oxygen typically has two bonds, and hydrogen has one bond.
Check for any missing or extra lone pairs on heteroatoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or halogens. Lone pairs are crucial for maintaining the correct formal charge and stability of the molecule.
Verify the connectivity of atoms in the structure. Ensure that the arrangement of bonds follows standard conventions, such as avoiding impossible bond angles or steric clashes.
Look for any incorrect charges assigned to atoms. For instance, a carbon atom with three bonds and no lone pairs should have a positive charge, while a carbon atom with three bonds and one lone pair should have a negative charge.
Confirm that the structure adheres to resonance rules, if applicable. Ensure that resonance contributors are valid and do not violate the octet rule or other stability principles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Representation

Structural representation in organic chemistry refers to the way molecules are depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. Understanding how to read and interpret structural formulas is crucial for identifying functional groups, stereochemistry, and overall molecular geometry, which are essential for analyzing the correctness of given structures.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is vital for identifying potential reactivity and properties of organic compounds, which can help in pinpointing mistakes in structural representations.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. Misinterpretations in stereochemistry, such as incorrect configurations of chiral centers, can lead to significant errors in understanding the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, making it a key concept in evaluating structural mistakes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ionic compounds like sodium acetate have a high melting point. Despite this, they are highly soluble in water. Why?

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Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(c) 6-ethyl-3-methyloctane

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Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(d) 4-butyldecane

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Textbook Question

Despite methylcyclohexane (98.2 amu) having a higher molecular weight than toluene (92.1 amu), toluene melts at a higher temperature. Why? [Think about how the molecules can interact with each other based on their shape.]

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Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]

(a) [Three]

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Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane

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