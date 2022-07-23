Using the numbers shown in the chair conformation on the left, label the carbons of the flipped chair on the right. [Assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformation doesn't change.]
For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. [If both conformations have the same number of gauche interactions, choose the one where the interactions are between smaller groups.]
(f)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Conformational Analysis
Gauche Interactions
Steric Hindrance
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(l) <IMAGE>
For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. [If both conformations have the same number of gauche interactions, choose the one where the interactions are between smaller groups.]
(e)
Looking down the indicated bond, show the three most stable conformations and choose the one that is most stable. Be sure that the first Newman projection you show is the one you see initially (before rotation). [Why should none of your three Newman projections show eclipsed conformations?]
(b) <IMAGE>
Looking down the indicated bond, show the three most stable conformations and choose the one that is most stable. Be sure that the first Newman projection you show is the one you see initially (before rotation). [Why should none of your three Newman projections show eclipsed conformations?]
(e) <IMAGE>
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(k) <IMAGE>