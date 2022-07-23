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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 53b
Chapter 2, Problem 53b

Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(b) <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the bond that you are instructed to look down. This is the bond between two specific atoms in the molecule, as indicated in the problem. Orient yourself as if you are the 'eyeball' looking directly along this bond.
Step 2: Determine the groups attached to the front carbon (the carbon closest to your viewpoint). These groups will be represented as three substituents radiating outward in the Newman projection.
Step 3: Determine the groups attached to the rear carbon (the carbon furthest from your viewpoint). These groups will also be represented as three substituents radiating outward in the Newman projection, but they will appear behind the front carbon.
Step 4: Arrange the substituents on both the front and rear carbons based on their spatial orientation in the molecule. Use wedge and dash notation from the original structure to determine whether groups are pointing toward or away from you.
Step 5: Draw the Newman projection by placing the front carbon as a circle with its three substituents radiating outward, and the rear carbon as a larger circle behind it with its three substituents radiating outward. Ensure the relative positions of the substituents match the original molecular structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down a bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. This analysis is essential for predicting the stability of various conformers, as certain arrangements may lead to increased steric hindrance or torsional strain, affecting the molecule's reactivity and properties.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between atoms or groups within a molecule that occurs when they are brought close together. In the context of Newman projections, understanding steric hindrance is vital for predicting which conformations are more stable, as bulky groups can create unfavorable interactions that influence the overall energy of the molecule.
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Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following structures, which staggered Newman projection skeleton from Assessment 3.51 should you draw first to show what is seen when looking down the indicated bond?

(d) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(l)

1451
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Textbook Question

Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]

(i) <IMAGE>

876
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Textbook Question

Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]

(j) <IMAGE>

1364
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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(h)

1540
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Textbook Question

Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]

(k) <IMAGE>

1519
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