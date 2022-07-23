For each of the following structures, which staggered Newman projection skeleton from Assessment 3.51 should you draw first to show what is seen when looking down the indicated bond?
(d) <IMAGE>
For each of the following structures, which staggered Newman projection skeleton from Assessment 3.51 should you draw first to show what is seen when looking down the indicated bond?
(d) <IMAGE>
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(l)
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(i) <IMAGE>
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(j) <IMAGE>
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(h)
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(k) <IMAGE>