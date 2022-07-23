Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(a)
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(a)
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
For each molecule, draw the Newman projection you would observe if you looked down the Ca - Cb bond in the direction indicated.
(d) <IMAGE>
Using the Newman projections shown, draw each molecule in its line-angle drawing with all hydrogens and substituents shown. [Carbon b is behind carbon a in these structures.] Wedges and dashes should be used to indicate whether a substituent is coming out of, or going into, the plane of the page.
(b)
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
In Chapter 8, we study the chemistry of alkenes, like ethene. In contrast to ethane, there is no free rotation around the C = C double bond of ethene. Explain this in the context of the molecular orbital picture of ethene.