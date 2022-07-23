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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 22d
Chapter 2, Problem 22d

Using the Newman projections shown, draw each molecule in its line-angle drawing with all hydrogens and substituents shown. [Carbon b is behind carbon a in these structures.] Wedges and dashes should be used to indicate whether a substituent is coming out of, or going into, the plane of the page.
(d) Newman projection diagram showing carbon atoms with substituents and hydrogens, indicating spatial arrangement with labels a and b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Newman projection. A Newman projection is a way to visualize the spatial arrangement of atoms around a bond. In this case, carbon 'a' is in the front, and carbon 'b' is behind it. Identify the substituents attached to each carbon and their relative positions (e.g., staggered or eclipsed).
Step 2: Translate the Newman projection into a 3D perspective. For carbon 'a' (the front carbon), draw the substituents radiating outward from the center. Use wedges to indicate substituents coming out of the plane of the page and dashes for substituents going into the plane of the page.
Step 3: For carbon 'b' (the rear carbon), position its substituents behind carbon 'a'. Ensure the substituents are correctly aligned based on the Newman projection. Use straight lines for substituents in the plane of the page.
Step 4: Combine the front and rear carbons into a single line-angle drawing. Connect the two carbons with a bond and ensure the substituents are accurately represented with wedges, dashes, and straight lines.
Step 5: Double-check your drawing to ensure it matches the spatial arrangement shown in the Newman projection. Verify that all hydrogens and substituents are included and correctly positioned.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic molecules.
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Line-Angle Drawing

Line-angle drawings, also known as skeletal structures, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules. In this format, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms are often omitted for clarity. This method simplifies the visualization of complex structures and is widely used in organic chemistry.
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Wedges and Dashes

Wedges and dashes are used in molecular drawings to indicate the three-dimensional orientation of substituents. A solid wedge represents a substituent that is coming out of the plane of the page, while a dashed line indicates a substituent that is going into the plane. This notation is essential for accurately conveying the stereochemistry of a molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.

(c)

1379
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Textbook Question

For each molecule, draw the Newman projection you would observe if you looked down the Ca - Cb bond in the direction indicated.

(d) <IMAGE>

1194
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Textbook Question

Using the Newman projections shown, draw each molecule in its line-angle drawing with all hydrogens and substituents shown. [Carbon b is behind carbon a in these structures.] Wedges and dashes should be used to indicate whether a substituent is coming out of, or going into, the plane of the page.

(b)

1948
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Textbook Question

Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.

(c)

1872
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Textbook Question

In Chapter 8, we study the chemistry of alkenes, like ethene. In contrast to ethane, there is no free rotation around the C = C double bond of ethene. Explain this in the context of the molecular orbital picture of ethene.

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