Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(c)
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(c)
The following table of strain energies is associated with a variety of 1,2-gauche interactions. Use this table to answer the questions (i)–(iv).
For each of the bond rotations shown, (i) identify which you believe to be more stable, (ii) calculate ∆G°, (iii) calculate the equilibrium constant, and (iv) draw the transition state.
(c)
For each of the following acid–base reactions, (iv) draw the transition state, paying close attention to the degree of bond forming and breaking present in the transition state. If a pKa is not one of the ten common ones we learned in Chapter 4, it will be given to you.
(a)
For each of the following acid–base reactions, (ii) calculate Keq. If a pKa is not one of the ten common ones we learned in Chapter 4, it will be given to you.
(a)
For each of the following acid–base reactions, (iii) calculate ∆G°. If a pKa is not one of the ten common ones we learned in Chapter 4, it will be given to you.
(a)
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(a)