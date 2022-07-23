The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
For each of the following acid–base reactions, (i) predict which side of the reaction you expect to be favored. If a pKa is not one of the ten common ones we learned in Chapter 4, it will be given to you.
(a)
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(b) From the relative reactivity, calculate the difference in energy between the transition states of the first propagation steps leading to a 1° and 3° radical.
The following table of strain energies is associated with a variety of 1,2-gauche interactions. Use this table to answer the questions (i)–(iv).
For each of the bond rotations shown, (i) identify which you believe to be more stable, (ii) calculate ∆G°, (iii) calculate the equilibrium constant, and (iv) draw the transition state.
(c)
For each of the following acid–base reactions, (iv) draw the transition state, paying close attention to the degree of bond forming and breaking present in the transition state. If a pKa is not one of the ten common ones we learned in Chapter 4, it will be given to you.
(a)
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(a)