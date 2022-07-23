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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 24a
Chapter 4, Problem 24a

For the following acid–base reaction, (a) identify the acid and conjugate acid

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Step 1: Recall the definitions of acid and conjugate acid. An acid is a species that donates a proton (H⁺) in a reaction, while the conjugate acid is the species formed when a base accepts a proton.
Step 2: Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid–base reaction. Identify the reactants and products, and observe which species donates a proton and which species accepts it.
Step 3: Identify the acid in the reaction. Look for the species that loses a proton (H⁺) during the reaction. This is the acid.
Step 4: Identify the conjugate acid. After the base accepts a proton, the resulting species is the conjugate acid. Look for the product that has gained an H⁺ compared to its corresponding base.
Step 5: Verify your identification by checking the relationship between the acid and its conjugate base, as well as the base and its conjugate acid. Ensure that the acid and conjugate acid differ by exactly one proton (H⁺).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

In organic chemistry, acids are substances that can donate a proton (H+) to another substance, while bases are substances that can accept a proton. This definition is rooted in the Brønsted-Lowry theory, which emphasizes the transfer of protons in acid-base reactions. Understanding the roles of acids and bases is crucial for analyzing reaction mechanisms and predicting the products of chemical reactions.
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Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton. When an acid donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, while the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Recognizing these pairs is essential for understanding the equilibrium of acid-base reactions and the strength of acids and bases in a given reaction.
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Identifying Acids and Conjugate Acids

To identify the acid and its conjugate acid in a reaction, one must analyze the reactants and products. The acid is the species that donates a proton, while the conjugate acid is the species formed after the base accepts that proton. This identification process is fundamental for predicting the direction of the reaction and understanding the underlying chemical principles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (b) calculate the equilibrium constant.

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (a) Ea = 9 kcal/mol ; ∆H° = + 4 kcal/mol

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (b) Ea = 2 kcal/mol ; ∆H° = -17 kcal/mol

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (c) calculate the ratio of butan-2-ol to 2-butoxide.

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (c) Ea = 5 kcal/mol; ∆H° = 0 kcal/mol

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (d) calculate ∆G° at 298 K.

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