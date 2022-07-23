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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 24b
Chapter 4, Problem 24b

For the following acid–base reaction, (b) calculate the equilibrium constant.

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1
Identify the acid and base on both sides of the reaction. Determine the conjugate acid and conjugate base formed after the reaction.
Look up the pKa values of the acid on the reactant side and the conjugate acid on the product side. These values are essential for calculating the equilibrium constant.
Use the relationship between the equilibrium constant (K_eq) and the pKa values: \( K_{eq} = 10^{\text{pKa (acid on product side)} - \text{pKa (acid on reactant side)}} \).
Substitute the pKa values into the equation. Ensure that the pKa values are correctly assigned to the respective acids.
Simplify the expression to calculate \( K_{eq} \). This will give you the equilibrium constant for the acid-base reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In these reactions, acids donate protons while bases accept them. Understanding the nature of the acids and bases involved is crucial for predicting the direction of the reaction and calculating equilibrium constants.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. It is calculated using the formula K = [products]/[reactants], where the concentrations are raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. A larger K value indicates a reaction that favors products, while a smaller K suggests a preference for reactants.
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The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is essential for understanding how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature affect the position of equilibrium and, consequently, the value of the equilibrium constant.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (a) identify the acid and conjugate acid

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (b) Ea = 2 kcal/mol ; ∆H° = -17 kcal/mol

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (c) calculate the ratio of butan-2-ol to 2-butoxide.

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (e) calculate ∆G° at 273 K.

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (c) Ea = 5 kcal/mol; ∆H° = 0 kcal/mol

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reaction, (d) calculate ∆G° at 298 K.

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