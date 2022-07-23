Textbook Question
For the following acid–base reaction, (a) identify the acid and conjugate acid
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For the following acid–base reaction, (a) identify the acid and conjugate acid
For the following acid–base reaction, (b) calculate the equilibrium constant.
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (a) Ea = 9 kcal/mol ; ∆H° = + 4 kcal/mol
If the following reaction is favorable, what can we say about the sign of ∆H°? Explain your answer.
For each of the following processes, indicate whether you expect ∆S° to be greater than, less than, or equal to 0. Explain your answer.
(d)
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a one step reaction that has the following values of Ea and ∆H. (c) Ea = 5 kcal/mol; ∆H° = 0 kcal/mol