Enthalpy Change (∆H°)

Enthalpy change (∆H°) refers to the difference in energy between the reactants and products of a reaction. A negative ∆H° value, such as -17 kcal/mol, indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases energy to the surroundings. This information is crucial for understanding the thermodynamic favorability of the reaction and its potential to occur spontaneously.