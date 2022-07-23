The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
Through the course of this chapter, we have discussed only alkane chlorination and bromination, yet there are two other halogens we have not discussed.
(b) Is radical iodination a favorable reaction? Do you expect it to be selective? Show your calculations.
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(c)
Given the ratio of products obtained in the bromination of propane, calculate the relative reactivity of a 1° C–H bond to a 2° C–H bond under these conditions.
The following table of strain energies is associated with a variety of 1,2-gauche interactions. Use this table to answer the questions (i)–(iv).
For each of the bond rotations shown, (i) identify which you believe to be more stable, (ii) calculate ∆G°, (iii) calculate the equilibrium constant, and (iv) draw the transition state.
(c)
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(a)