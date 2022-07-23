Textbook Question
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(a)
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For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(a)
Chapter 5 taught us that chemical reactions are random collisions. Experimentally, how can we make molecules collide more often?
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(a)
Which is the most acidic compound in each pair?
(c)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G° , indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(b)
Which is the most acidic compound in each pair?
(b) HF vs. HCl