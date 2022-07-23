Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(b)
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(b)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.
(a)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(a)
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(a)
Which is the most acidic compound in each pair?
(c)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G° , indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(b)