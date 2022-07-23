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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 7.2
Chapter 4, Problem 7.2

Chapter 5 taught us that chemical reactions are random collisions. Experimentally, how can we make molecules collide more often?

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1
Increase the concentration of reactants: By increasing the concentration of the reactants, you increase the number of molecules in a given volume, which leads to a higher probability of collisions.
Increase the temperature: Raising the temperature provides molecules with more kinetic energy, causing them to move faster and collide more frequently.
Use a catalyst: A catalyst provides an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy, increasing the rate of reaction without being consumed in the process.
Increase the surface area of reactants: For reactions involving solids, breaking them into smaller pieces increases the surface area available for collisions with other reactants.
Stir or agitate the reaction mixture: Stirring helps distribute the reactants more evenly, increasing the chances of collisions between reactant molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Collision Theory

Collision theory posits that for a chemical reaction to occur, reactant molecules must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. The frequency and effectiveness of these collisions directly influence the reaction rate. Understanding this theory helps in designing experiments to enhance molecular interactions.
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Concentration of Reactants

Increasing the concentration of reactants in a solution raises the number of molecules present, leading to a higher probability of collisions. This principle is fundamental in reaction kinetics, as a greater concentration typically results in an increased reaction rate, making it a key factor in experimental design.
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Temperature Effects

Temperature plays a crucial role in reaction rates, as higher temperatures provide molecules with more kinetic energy. This increase in energy not only raises the frequency of collisions but also enhances the likelihood that collisions will have enough energy to overcome the activation energy barrier, thus facilitating more successful reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.

(b)

1362
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Textbook Question

For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.

(a)

1144
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Textbook Question

For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.

(a)

1159
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Textbook Question

Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.

(a)

1122
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Textbook Question

Which is the most acidic compound in each pair?

(c)

1038
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Textbook Question

For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G° , indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.

(b)

807
views