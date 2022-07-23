Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. If K > 1, products are favored at equilibrium; if K < 1, reactants are favored. The relationship between K and ∆G° is given by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin.