For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(a)
For each set of reactive intermediates, rank them in order of reactivity (1 = most reactive).
(a)
The A value of a substituent on a cyclohexane ring is essentially the ∆G° for a substituent going from the equatorial to the axial position in a chair–chair interconversion. Because most substituents prefer to be in the equatorial position, A values are, by definition, positive numbers. Use the table of A values to calculate ∆G° and Keq for the chair–chair interconversions shown.
(c)
For each of the following reactions, identify the bonds that are broken and formed. Be sure to indicate whether the bond that is broken is a σ bond or a π bond.
(e)
The A value of a substituent on a cyclohexane ring is essentially the ∆G° for a substituent going from the equatorial to the axial position in a chair–chair interconversion. Because most substituents prefer to be in the equatorial position, A values are, by definition, positive numbers. Use the table of A values to calculate ∆G° and Keq for the chair–chair interconversions shown.
(d)
For each of the following reactions, identify the bonds that are broken and formed. Be sure to indicate whether the bond that is broken is a σ bond or a π bond.
(c)
The A value of a substituent on a cyclohexane ring is essentially the ∆G° for a substituent going from the equatorial to the axial position in a chair–chair interconversion. Because most substituents prefer to be in the equatorial position, A values are, by definition, positive numbers. Use the table of A values to calculate ∆G° and Keq for the chair–chair interconversions shown.
(a)