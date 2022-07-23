Equilibrium Constant (K_eq)

The equilibrium constant (K_eq) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. In the context of chair-chair interconversions, K_eq can be calculated using the relationship K_eq = e^(-∆G°/RT), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This concept is vital for understanding the relative stability of different conformations and predicting the favored position of substituents in cyclohexane.