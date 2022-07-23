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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

When a student attempted a bromination to produce compound A, they generated compound B instead. Rationalize the formation of B using the arrow-pushing formalism.
Bromination reaction showing compound A (not formed) and compound B (formed) with arrow indicating reaction conditions.

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Identify the starting material and the reagents used in the bromination reaction. Bromination typically involves the use of Br₂ and a catalyst such as FeBr₃ or light (hv) for radical bromination. Determine whether the reaction conditions favor electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) or radical bromination.
Analyze the structure of compound A (the intended product) and compound B (the actual product). Compare their structures to identify the key difference, such as the position of the bromine atom or any unexpected rearrangements.
Use the arrow-pushing formalism to depict the mechanism of the reaction. If the reaction involves electrophilic aromatic substitution, show the generation of the electrophile (Br⁺) and the formation of the sigma complex (arenium ion). If it involves radical bromination, show the initiation, propagation, and termination steps.
Rationalize why compound B was formed instead of compound A. For example, consider factors such as regioselectivity (e.g., ortho/para vs. meta substitution in EAS), the stability of intermediates (e.g., resonance stabilization of the sigma complex or radical), or steric hindrance that might direct the reaction to form B.
Conclude by summarizing the mechanistic explanation for the formation of compound B and suggest any modifications to the reaction conditions that could favor the formation of compound A (e.g., changing the catalyst, temperature, or reaction time).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bromination Mechanism

Bromination is an electrophilic addition reaction where bromine (Br2) adds across a double bond. The mechanism typically involves the formation of a bromonium ion intermediate, which can lead to different products depending on the substrate and reaction conditions. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for rationalizing why compound B was formed instead of compound A.
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Mechanism of Allylic Bromination.

Arrow-Pushing Formalism

Arrow-pushing formalism is a method used to depict the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Curved arrows indicate the flow of electron pairs, showing how bonds are formed and broken. This technique is essential for visualizing the reaction pathway and understanding how the formation of compound B occurred instead of the intended compound A.
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Calculating formal and net charge.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of bromination, the regioselectivity can be influenced by factors such as sterics and electronics of the substrate. Analyzing the regioselectivity helps explain why compound B was produced, highlighting the importance of the reaction conditions and substrate structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The halogenation of an alkane when there is an alkene present in the molecule does not proceed with the regioselectivity you might expect. Using principles similar to those developed in this chapter, rationalize the formation of A as the only product. We study this reaction further in Chapter 8.

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Textbook Question

In light of your answers to parts (b) and (c), where both were shown to be quite favorable, imagine a scenario where either reaction is possible. Of the two, which would you expect to be faster? Which would you expect to be more favored? Explain each in the context of the important thermodynamic and/or kinetic parameters.

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Textbook Question

Parts (a)–(f) of this assessment refer to the rotation around the single bond of ethane.

(b) What is the order of the reaction with regard to ethane?

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Textbook Question

Parts (a)–(f) of this assessment refer to the rotation around the single bond of ethane.

(a) Given that the rate of the reaction is independent of concentration, fill in the missing rates in the following table.

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 13, we discuss the ring-opening reactions of epoxides, such as the one shown here.

(b) Predict the sign of ∆S°.

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 13, we discuss the ring-opening reactions of epoxides, such as the one shown here.

(a) Based on the bonds formed and the bonds broken, calculate ∆H°.

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