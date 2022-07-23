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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 59
Chapter 5, Problem 59

A compound with two chiral centers that is meso will always have opposite absolute configurations at the two chiral centers. That is, a meso compound will never be (R,R) or (S,S); instead, it will be (R,S). Explain why this must be true.

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A meso compound is defined as a molecule that contains chiral centers but is achiral overall due to an internal plane of symmetry. This symmetry makes the molecule superimposable on its mirror image.
For a molecule to have an internal plane of symmetry, the two chiral centers must have opposite absolute configurations. This means one chiral center must be (R) and the other must be (S).
If both chiral centers were (R,R) or (S,S), the molecule would lack the internal plane of symmetry required for it to be meso. Instead, it would be a chiral molecule with a non-superimposable mirror image.
The opposite configurations (R,S) or (S,R) ensure that the substituents on the chiral centers are arranged in such a way that the molecule can be divided into two symmetrical halves.
Thus, the requirement for a meso compound to have opposite configurations at its chiral centers is a direct consequence of the need for an internal plane of symmetry, which is a defining characteristic of meso compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral center, typically a carbon atom, is bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible configurations: R (rectus) and S (sinister). Understanding chirality is essential for analyzing the stereochemistry of compounds, particularly those with multiple chiral centers.
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Meso Compounds

Meso compounds are a specific type of stereoisomer that contain multiple chiral centers but are achiral due to an internal plane of symmetry. This symmetry allows the molecule to be superimposed on its mirror image, despite having chiral centers. Recognizing a compound as meso is crucial for determining its stereochemical properties and understanding why it cannot have identical configurations at both chiral centers.
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Absolute Configuration

Absolute configuration refers to the specific three-dimensional arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, designated as R or S based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. In meso compounds, the presence of opposite configurations at the chiral centers (e.g., R and S) is necessary to maintain the overall symmetry of the molecule. This concept is vital for predicting the optical activity and behavior of stereoisomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A chemist working on the synthesis of (+)-pilocarpine, an alkaloid used in the treatment of dry mouth and glaucoma, produced a mixture of enantiomers that gave a specific rotation [α]D = +97°. Based on the specific rotation of the pure enantiomer, calculate the ratio of (+)- to (-)-pilocarpine produced by the chemist.

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Textbook Question

When the following substituted biphenyl was synthesized, it was found to have a specific rotation [α] of -23° at 25°C . When the specific rotation was measured at 100°C the compound had a specific rotation of 0° . Upon cooling back to 25°C the specific rotation was measured again, resulting in [α] = 0°. Explain these results.

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Textbook Question

As we learned in Chapter 2, we don't need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 13, we explain how to convert secondary alcohols into ketones using a mild oxidation reaction. When the following enantiomerically pure and optically active secondary alcohol is submitted to these reaction conditions, the product is optically inactive. Explain this observation.

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Textbook Question

A chemist prepared a racemic mixture of the enantiomeric sulfonic acids shown here. Suggest two ways that these might be separated.

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 12, we introduce the SN2 reaction, a nucleophilic substitution reaction that proceeds with inversion. Confirm that inversion has occurred in each of the following examples by determining the absolute configuration of the chiral center in the reactants and products.

(a)

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